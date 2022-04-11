Dubai: Two men - a Kuwaiti citizen and Syrian expat - have been arrested in Kuwait after being caught having sex inside a car parked in a remote area, local media reported.
Upon being investigated, the Syrian told police officers that he was promised by the Kuwaiti that he would help him get a driving licence if he agreed to have sex with him.
Both were detained and will be referred to the public prosecution for further legal actions.
Punishment
Article 193 of the Kuwaiti Penal Code criminalises consensual intercourse between men of full age (21 and above) with a term of imprisonment of up to seven years. Article 192 also covers relationships involving men under 21 years of age.
Article 198 prohibits public immorality by making a “lewd signal” in a public place. In 2008, the law was expanded to also outlaw “imitating the appearance of a member of the opposite sex” with fines and or imprisonment.
This provision was overturned by Kuwait’s Constitutional Court in February 2022, which ruled that prosecuting citizens under the code violated their personal freedoms, and that the law was excessively vague.