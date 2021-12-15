Dubai: Free food supplies will be distributed to all frontline workers in Kuwait - including Kuwaitis, Gulf citizens, Bidoon, and expat employees of ministries of Health and Interior, local media reported.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said free food supplies will be given out as KD50 million had been allocated to cover the costs, Al Qabas newspaper said.
According to reliable sources, the Ministry of Health will prepare a statement within two weeks listing the names of the deserving employees so they can benefit.
The sources said about 91,000 employees are covered by the free ration reward for 6 months, are believed to be about 91,000 beneficiaries (workers of all nationalities from the ministries of Health and Interior, and their eligible dependents, which takes the total number of people benefitting from free ration to more than 400,000).