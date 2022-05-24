Dubai: Several Kuwaiti citizens and expats have complained of a significant increase in the prices of basic commodities, including poultry, which rose by 20 per cent, despite the official denial of any increase, local media reported.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had not allowed any poultry company to increase its prices in cooperative societies and markets. Yet, poultry companies, took advantage of the set margin for prices.
Earlier, they used the minimum margin for reasons of competition but now are returning to the maximum price allowed in cooperative societies. Some even cancelled the offers and discounts that were available. Consumers haev felt the pinch.
While touring the market, Al Rai newspaper said the 20 per cent increase in the price of chicken is hitting the public hard. There are fears the price will go up further in the coming months.
Besides, the supply centres have received chicken weighing 1,200 grams, which is not very popular with Kuwaitis, who prefer smaller sized chickens.
Poultry producers had asked the Ministry of Commerce to allow them to increase their prices. But, the ministry rejected their request.
According to Kuwait news agency (KUNA), the prices of commodities will be under the supervision and monitoring of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to prevent any increase and maintain food security for households in Kuwait, said a top state official on Monday.