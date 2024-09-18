Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has lit up several tourist attractions across the UAE in orange in celebration of World Patient Safety Day (WPSD) on September 17.

The annual event focuses this year on the theme ‘Improving diagnosis for patient safety’ recognising the essential role of accurate and timely diagnoses in ensuring patient safety.

Correct diagnosis

The annual occasion aims to highlight the vital role that accurate and timely diagnoses play in ensuring patient safety. It seeks to foster better collaboration among health authorities to ensure the highest standards of health care, in addition to enhancing the skills of health workers.

The initiative is part of the Ministry’s effort to develop an advanced, integrated health system dedicated to improving the health of community members and securing sustainable leadership in health care.

House of Wisdom in Sharjah

Awareness messages

Landmarks lit up by MoHAP include the Dubai Frame, Sharjah Monument, Fujairah Fort, the Clock Roundabout in Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah Customs and Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

In addition to the visual tributes, the Ministry disseminated awareness and educational messages via its digital platforms to emphasise the importance of patient safety through accurate and early diagnosis.

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said that the Ministry is committed to maintaining patient safety in line with the finest international standards and enhancing the culture and practices of precise and advanced healthcare.

Fujairah Fort

Developing health policies