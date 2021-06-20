Dubai: A senior member of the ruling family in Kuwait reportedly stormed into Al Irada Square in the capital Kuwait City, carrying a cleaver and a banner, during a sit-in staged by citizens in protest against the Cabinet’s decisions concerning COVID-19 measures, local media reported.
According to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai, a sheikh from the ruling family entered the square opposite the National Assembly with a cleaver and a plaque indicating that freedoms in Kuwait were in danger.
The newspaper said the sheikh was arrested and is being interrogated. His identity was not revealed.
Protesters expressed their rejection of the recent decisions by the Cabinet preventing unvaccinated people from entering shopping malls or from travelling.
Protesters said forcing people to take the vaccine is an “attack on freedoms”.