Dubai: Kuwait has reported an increase in the number of divorce cases registered in the country over the past 11 months, official statistics revealed.
According to Al Rai newspaper, there were 636 divorce cases registered in Kuwait in the last 11 months, with Kuwaitis accounting for 399 cases and non-Kuwaitis for 237. However, the marriage index has significantly declined in the same period by 3,226 cases compared to 2021.
Well-informed sources did not clarify the real reasons behind the growing number of divorce cases, but indicated that, according to the preliminary data, it seemed that there were many reasons, such as disagreements, incompatibility, and others related to social matters.
Meanwhile, the paper, quoting official figures, reported that 488 Kuwaiti women had married non-Kuwaiti men over the past 11 months. A total of 407 women were married to Asians and Arabs, while 81 women married Bidoons.