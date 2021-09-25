Dubai: Starting tomorrow, (September 26) the price of a PCR test in Kuwait will be 14 dinars and an antibody test 3 dinars, local media reported.
According to Al Jarida newspaper, the move comes in conjunction with the resumption of the new school year and the noticeable decline in COVID-19 infections.
Earlier, a PCR test cost citizens and residents 17 dinars, while an antibody test was 12.
Over the past few weeks, Kuwait has been reporting a significant decline in daily COVID-19 infections.
On Friday, the country registered 48 new coronavirus cases while one person died of COVID-19. According to the Ministry of health spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, the registered infections reached 411,406 and deaths topped 2,444.
He added that 59 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours to reach 408,283, saying percentage of recovery was 99.24 percent.
Last week, the GCC Statistical Centre announced that Kuwait has been rated first among Gulf states in terms of recovery rates from COVID-19, with an average recovery rate of 99.2 per cent.
Dr. Khaled Al Jarallah, Head of the COVID-19 committee at the Ministry of Health, said that the epidemiological situation in Kuwait is improving as the COVID-19 infections are on the decline with the country gradually reopening.