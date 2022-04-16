Cairo: Kuwait is poised to allow recruitment of foreign domestic workers as the country is experiencing a shortage resulting from coronavirus-induced restrictions that the government has recently loosened.
In a step to this end, the Kuwaiti parliament’s Interior and Defence Committee has approved a lawmaker’s proposal for re-opening the issuance of visas for new domestic labour while observing health stipulations for recruitment, Al Anba newspaper reported.
In his proposal, MP Farz Al Daihani argued that Kuwaiti families badly need domestic labour, especially families with people with special needs and those having elderly members, the paper said.
“Given that the government has allowed entry of all workers stranded abroad, it is possible to open issuance of entry visas for new domestic labour while abiding by all health conditions,” he added.
No date has been specified for the Kuwaiti parliament to debate the lawmaker’s proposal that comes amid media reports about moves to expand markets for domestic labour recruitment.