Dubai: A Kuwaiti citizen working for the Ministry of Health has been sentenced to seven years in prison with hard labour for faking his academic certificates, local media reported.
According to Seyassah newspaper, the Kuwaiti Public Prosecution charged the defendant with forging his high school diploma, which was supposedly issued by an educational institution in Saudi Arabia.
The suspect's degree from an Egyptian university was found to be forged. Based on his fake academic qualifications, he was employed at the ministry of health.
Case files revealed that the suspect forged the official documents with the intent of using them to gain employment, which is considered an embezzlement of public money.
The forgery was accidently discovered by the staff at the Private Education Department of the Ministry of Education upon checking the authenticity of the certificates submitted by the defendant.