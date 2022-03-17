Cairo: Kuwaiti prosecutors ordered the release of a lawyer accused of posting tweets deemed offensive to figures in the country’s ruling family, local media reported.
Kuwaiti lawyer Abdulaziz Al Mutawa had been arrested earlier this week over the allegedly defaming tweets.
Public prosecution has released the lawyer on a bail of KD5,000 over defaming figures in the ruling family on Twitter, the Kuwaiti website Media Court reported.
Al Mutawa has recently tweeted about purported corruption in Kuwait and criticised the country’s ruling family.