Dubai: The Kuwaiti Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of an officer in the Ministry of Interior and five defendants for 21 days in the Central Prison, who were arrested on charges of smuggling large quantities of narcotics from Iran.

According to the Kuwaiti newspaper “Al Qabas”, well-informed sources said that the defendants, including an officer and three Kuwaitis and two Iranians, denied the charges against them when they appeared before the Public Prosecution.

The public prosecution has asked for a statement of bank accounts of all defendants to know their revenues and financial transfers, and whether there are funds in their accounts as a result of drug trafficking.

According to statistics issued by Central Statistical Bureau in 2020, more than 75 percent of murders committed in Kuwait had a close relationship with drug abuse. Lawyers say drug abusers commit crimes to pay for their drugs, or while they are under the influence of drugs.

Drug trafficking and abuse has been on the rise in Kuwait in recent years, prompting the government to take strict measures to tackle the problem. The country has witnessed a significant increase in the trafficking and consumption of drugs, particularly heroin, hashish, and psychotropic substances, which has had a detrimental effect on society.

Last week, a Kuwaiti research psychologist was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined 6,000 dinars (Dh71,812 or $19,550) after being found guilty on four charges, including attempt to smuggle drugs into the central prison where he worked to treat prisoners suffering from addiction, according to Al Qabas newspaper.

The accused was caught hiding pills of psychotropic and other narcotic substances. An investigation revealed that he had been using his position to introduce poison to prisoners instead of treating them. The court, presided over by Counsellor Abdullah Al Othman, found the accused guilty of betraying the trust placed in him and putting the lives of prisoners in danger.