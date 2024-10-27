Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have decided to halt the renewal of licences for ice cream carts across the country, citing health, social and security concerns.
The municipality, ministry of interior, and public authority for Food and Nutrition agreed on the proposal following growing worries over safety standards.
The decision emerged after a meeting held last week at the office of Abdul Latif Al Mishari, Minister of Municipality, according to an informed source.
The meeting included Dr. Reem Al Fulaij, Chairperson and Director General of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, alongside a representative from the Ministry of Interior.
Discussions focused on the health risks posed by improper storage practices, particularly during Kuwait’s hot summer months, as well as broader social and security issues related to the operation of ice cream carts.