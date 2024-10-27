Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have decided to halt the renewal of licences for ice cream carts across the country, citing health, social and security concerns.

The municipality, ministry of interior, and public authority for Food and Nutrition agreed on the proposal following growing worries over safety standards.

The decision emerged after a meeting held last week at the office of Abdul Latif Al Mishari, Minister of Municipality, according to an informed source.

The meeting included Dr. Reem Al Fulaij, Chairperson and Director General of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, alongside a representative from the Ministry of Interior.