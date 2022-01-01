Cairo: Two Kuwaiti babies became the country’s first newborns in the first minute of 2022, a local newspaper has reported.
The baby boy and girl were born in the first minute of the New Year in two different hospitals in Kuwait, according to Al Anba.
The baby girl, born in Al Jahara Hospital, is reported in good health. The boy was born in a hospital in the Governorate of Al Farwaniyh. "He was born at 12.01am and is in good health,’’ head of the hospital’s gynecology and maternity department said.
Foreigners are the majority in Kuwait, accounting for nearly 3.4 million of the nation’s overall population of 4.6 million.
In recent years, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait to redress the demographic imbalance.
In 2020, the Kuwaiti government said it wants to bring down the country’s expatriate population to be 30 per cent of the total to redress the demographic make-up.