Dubai: The Ethiopian embassy in Kuwait announced it is preparing to ‘permanently’ close down its mission in Qadsiya.
According Al Qabas newspaper, Ethiopia decided to close ‘some’ of its missions around the world as a cost-cutting measure, embassy officials said.
“According to a notification sent by the Foreign Ministry of the African country, all Ethiopian diplomats accredited to Kuwait will leave the country, while the locally hired embassy staff has been suspended from work.
Sources say the closure of the embassy will harm the Kuwaiti local market in terms of hiring domestic and skilled workers, especially since Ethiopia provides bulk of domestic workers.