Cairo: Kuwait has deported a total of 607 expatriates in 11 days as the country pursues a clampdown on violating foreign residents, the Interior Ministry has said.
The deportees, expelled in the period of January 1-11, included 340 men and 267 women, the ministry’s relations and security media department said.
“These measures come within the security establishment’s keenness to take legal procedures against the arrested law violators and expediting their deportation from the country,” it added without giving a breakdown of the deportees’ nationalities or specific violations.
Kuwait has repeatedly extended the grace period for illegal foreign residents in the past months to allow time for them to legalise their status.
The country of around 4.6 million people mostly migrant workers has in recent months sought to redress its demographic imbalance amid fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.