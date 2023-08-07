Dubai: Kuwait has deported around 100 expatriates in just two months due to serious traffic violations.
The offences include driving without a licence, speeding, reckless driving and the illicit use of personal vehicles for transporting passengers.
Major General Youssef Al Khada, Director of the General Traffic Department in the Interior Ministry has emphasized the need for traffic patrol officers to stringently implement the traffic laws.
In a bid to maintain road safety and discipline, the authorities have initiated a comprehensive plan, especially targeting areas with a high density of expatriate residents or workers.
The strategic approach involves meticulous checks on driving licences, the roadworthiness of vehicles, and imposing legal sanctions on those found in violation.
As part of the stringent measures to ensure public safety, expatriates committing grave violations will face potential deportation, sources confirmed.