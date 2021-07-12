The most popular travel destinations for travellers are Istanbul, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha and London. Image Credit: Supplied

Kuwait City: As Eid Al Adha approaches, the General Directorate for Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expecting 55,000 passengers to travel during the holiday period, local media reported. The statistics revealed that 75 per cent of all travel traffic is from passengers departing the country.

During the nine-day vacation, there are around 877 scheduled flights, of which 442 are set to be departing flights.

The most popular travel destinations for travellers are Istanbul, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha and London.

Airport restrictions

Last week, the DGCA announced it had received the green light to increase the airport capacity to 5,000 passengers a day. The decision has yet to be implemented.

For arriving passengers, each flight can carry between 35 to 50 passengers maximum.

Barred passengers

Since May 10, the government announced passengers arriving from Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are barred from entering Kuwait until further notice. Passengers are only allowed in if they quarantine in another country for at least 14 days. Flights between India and Kuwait are still suspended until further notice since the decision went into effect on April 24.

Travel restrictions

So far, expats are barred from entering Kuwait. Starting August 1, residents can enter Kuwait as long as they have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Only those with a valid residency permit will be allowed into the country.

As for Kuwaitis, only those who received two doses of the vaccine and two weeks have passed since the second dose, those who received one dose of the vaccine and five weeks have passed and those who recovered from COVID-19 and received one dose of the vaccine and more than two weeks have passed.