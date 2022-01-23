Cairo: Kuwaiti traffic authorities said they had registered more than 23,000 different infringements in just one week.
Around 23,931 violations were registered over the period from January 15-21, according to figures from the country’s traffic directorate.
They included impounding 101 vehicles and arresting 44 traffic offenders due to grave violations, it added without specifying the infringements.
During a nationwide crackdown on traffic offenders, 46 minors were caught for driving without licences and four people, wanted in connection with other cases, were arrested and referred to investigation agencies.
Last week, Kuwaiti authorities said they had recorded over 4 million traffic violations in 2021 in the country of around 4.6 million people.