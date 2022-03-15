Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said Iftar tents will be back this Ramadan together with other activities including Iftar campaigns for the fasting persons, local media reported.
Buthaina Al Mudhaf, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Public Health Affairs, said that the move comes after Kuwait overcame the recent COVID-19 wave, and the continued improvement of indicators of the epidemiological situation in the country.
She stressed the preventive health teams will be constantly monitoring the epidemiological situation in the country, adding that the current indicators give reassurance to resume Ramadan activities.
Earlier last week, Kuwait announced all mosques will be back to normal during Ramadan where worshipers will be allowed to pray just like in the days before the pandemic, without social distancing.
According to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Farid Emadi, the Ministry of Awqaf has drawn up its plan for Ramadan and lessons and lectures will be allowed to be held across mosques.
Worshippers in Kuwaiti mosques are no longer required to maintain physical distancing as part of newly introduced measures to ease curbs. A ban on in-person events, such as conferences, training courses, weddings and funerals, has also been scrapped under the new measures that took effect on February 20.