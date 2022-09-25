Cairo: After an absence of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schoolchildren and university students Sunday fully returned to classes in Kuwait.
Around 200,000 children at kindergartens and primary schools will have full day at their institutions after the pandemic forced online learning and partial in-person attendance over the past two years, Kuwaiti media reported.
Kuwaiti media carried pictures of schoolchildren escorted by their parents on their way to or in their colourfully decorated schools.
Over 42,000 students were, meanwhile, due to return to the Kuwait University marking the onset of the new academic year, Al Jarida newspaper said.
Intermediate and high school students are due to return on October 2 after the end of the summer break.
Kuwait has recently lifted most restrictions earlier put in place to curtail the pandemic spread.