Dubai: An Egyptian worker in Kuwait has been killed after his colleagues mistakenly dumped rubble and construction material leftovers on him, local media reported.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the deceased happened to be standing under an under-construction building, and his co-workers — described as his "friends" — droppped construction materials from the third floor not knowing the victim was right down below. The victim was killed instantly.
Following the incident, the report stated that the contractor and the site supervisor were referred for investigation.
Egyptians are the second-largest expat community in Kuwait, numbering more than 660,000 workers (as of December 2020).
This is not the first-time workers killed at a construction site. Earlier in February 2020, six of 10 workers at a construction site were killed and three were injured, when a sand wall collapsed on them, the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) revealed.