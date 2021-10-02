Cairo: Kuwait has reported 35 more COVID-19 cases, marking the country’s lowest daily infection rate, a local media report said.
The Health Ministry confirmed Friday 35 new coronavirus cases or 0.19 per cent of a total of 18,896 swabs done over the past 24 hours. The latest cases were the lowest detected in Kuwait so far, according to Al Rai newspaper.
The new infections have raised the tally to 411,690 in Kuwait, which has in recent months pursued fast-paced vaccination campaign against the highly contagious ailment.
Health authorities also Friday registered a single death case resulting from COVID-19, bringing to 2,450 the total of such fatalities in Kuwait.
Last week, Kuwait announced endorsing the administration of a third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines. The booster shots initially target people over the age of 60, the most vulnerable to infection and those with immunodeficiency diseases.
In recent months, there has been a steady decline in COVID-19 infections in Kuwait, prompting gradual reopening of activities in the country.