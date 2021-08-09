Kuwait City: COVID-19 cases dropped by 74.6 per cent compared to the month ago, Dr. Abdullah Al Behbani, a preventive health doctor at the Ministry of Health, has said, local media reported.
Back on July 5, Kuwait reported 1,977 cases, making it the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic first began. on Saturday, Kuwait recorded 501 cases, the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since February 1.
In terms of fatalities, the number of people who died of COVID-19 has decreased significantly. Based on data published by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, in July, 91 per cent of people who died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
The decrease signals a positive trend for the health situation in the country as Kuwait had been grappling with an increase in cases for months. In June, Kuwait recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Throughout July, the ministry recorded 351 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. On July 6, Kuwait reported 20 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the pandemic began a year and a half ago.
While at the beginning of the month fatalities were high, they dropped to single digits by the end of the month.