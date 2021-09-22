Dubai: The GCC Statistical Centre has announced that Kuwait has been rated first among Gulf states in terms of recovery rates from COVID-19, with an average recovery rate of 99.2 per cent.
In a report published yesterday, the centre said Kuwait was fourth about a year ago.
Dr. Khaled Al Jarallah, Head of the COVID-19 committee at the Ministry of Health, said that the epidemiological situation in Kuwait is improving as the COVID-19 infections are on the decline with the country gradually reopening.
He stressed that vaccinating all those registered paves the way for expanding vaccination centres without prior reservation, and that vaccinating illegal workers prevents the outbreak of the virus and contributes to the addressing the pandemic.
Kuwait announced 45 new COVID-19 cases and one related death in the past 24 hours. The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 411,278, and deaths to 2,441. The ministry added that 91 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day.