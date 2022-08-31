Cairo: The new academic year will begin at 123 expatriate schools in Kuwait on Sunday with around 165,000 students returning to their classes, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The schools include, British, America, French, Pakistani, Indian and Philippine institutions, added Al Jarida.
They feature four new foreign schools, which have been licensed to offer the service.
Kuwait has a total of 186 private schools including 123 foreign schools and 63 Arabic-language others providing different accredited education systems.
Thew new academic year in Kuwait’s public schools is scheduled to start on September 25.
Last week, Kuwaiti media reported that education authorities had set the start of the new school year for kindergarten and primary stage pupils on September 25, while intermediate and high school students are to return a week later on October 2.
Employees at the kindergartens will return to work on September 11 and those in the primary and intermediate schools on September 13. The Education Ministry has scheduled return of the secondary school workers for September 18.
Education zones in Kuwait, meanwhile, set September 13 for the commencement of a seven-day training course for new teachers.