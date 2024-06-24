Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Education is considering rehiring retired teachers to address shortages in various specializations across schools.

The ministry has completed a report identifying specific fields where the expertise of these educators can be utilized. Dr. Adel Al Adwani, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, initiated the study in response to the teacher shortage, according to Al Rai newspaper.

Sources indicate that Al Adwani has urged swift action and coordination with the Civil Service Commission to assess the feasibility of rehiring staff.

The objective is to ensure the continuity of the educational process and support national cadres. The proposed plan includes specific criteria for rehiring, such as verifying the retirees’ health fitness, confirming no prior dismissals due to disciplinary actions, and ensuring no criminal convictions related to honour or honesty.