Dubai: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash Saturday mocked Qatari-funded media for false reports, after one outlet claimed he was visiting Sudan.

He expressed astonishment at what he called “fabrications” by the Qatari platforms, including the Middle East Eye. “They propagate my presence in Khartoum. I’m currently in the Bratislava forum in Slovakia,” Gargash said in a tweet.

“They are hooked on false news. May God spare Sudan their spring,” he added, in a reference to the 2011 “Arab Spring” revolts that saw several countries sliding into anarchy.

Gargash’s critical remarks come days after the second anniversary of a bitter dispute between Qatar and Gulf neighbours.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar over its support for extremist groups.

The quartet has set several conditions to mend ties with Qatar, including the Doha’s severance of links with militant and terror groups.

Doha has refused the conditions, saying they violate its sovereignty.