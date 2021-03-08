418 recoveries from COVID-19 were reported over the past 24 hours in Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Monday recorded 351 new COVID-19 cases, marking a slight drop in the number of infections.

The ministry announced six more deaths over the past 24 hours from complications caused by COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 380,182 and virus-related fatalities to 6,534.

According to the ministry’s latest updates, a further 418 recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 371,032.The active cases have stood at 2,616, 519 of them are critical.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health revealed that 476 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bahrain, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 126,602.

No new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, keeping death toll as 472. A further 724 recoveries were confirmed over the past 24 hours, pushing total recoveries to 119,771. The active cases have now touched 6,359, including 61 that are critical cases under intensive care.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health announced the detection of 468 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Qatar, pushing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 167,417 and fatality tally to 263.

According to the ministry’s latest update, the recoveries have gone up to 156,299 as an additional 298 patients have fully recovered.

The active cases have now touched 10,855, out of these 646 are stable and 118 are critical cases under intensive care.

Oman

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the detection of 449 new coronavirus cases and three fatalities in the Sultanate, taking total infections in the country to 144,404 and death toll to 1,594.

According to the latest update by the ministry, the total number of people recovered across the country has risen to 134,684 after 370 patients had fully recovered. The active cases have reached 8,126.