Dubai: The daily coronavirus infections in the GCC countries have continued to rise, with Saudi Arabia reporting 317 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 370,278 and death toll to 6,402.

The Ministry of Health said the daily tally of infections has recently risen by 300 per cent, mostly related to social activities, particularly family occasions. Dr. Mohammed Al Abdul Ali, the ministry’s spokesperson said the active cases have increased by 30 per cent, urging the public to strictly adhere to precautionary measures and social distancing rules.

The ministry announced 278 new recoveries, taking the total number of recovered cases to 361,515.

With the rise in the newly detected infections, the active cases have risen to 2,361, out of which 408 are critical under intensive care.

The spokesperson said a total 443,153 people have so far inoculated with the vaccine, confirming that the Oxford-AstraZeneca is the mostly used and most effective vaccine.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced a significant jump in the daily count of new cases, as 962 new cases have been reported today. According to its daily update, the ministry said the total number of infections has climbed to 170,998.

Two more fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking death toll to 962. A further 445 people have fully recovered, shooting up total recoveries to 161,538.

Due to the increase in daily reported cases, the active cases have now mounted to 8,494, including 83 under intensive care.

Oman

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that 633 people have tested positive and two deaths reported in the Sultanate today.

The total cases in the Sultanate have now touched 135,674, including 1534 deaths, according to the latest update by the ministry.

A further 432 recoveries were also reported, pushing the total people recovered from the infection across the country to 127,698.

The ministry continues to urge everyone to adhere to precautionary measures and social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling COVID-19.

Bahrain

An additional 515 people have tested positive in Bahrain, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 106,713.

Two people have succumbed to complications caused by the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll at 379, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update.