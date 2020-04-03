One more patient recovers, raising total recoveries from coronavirus to 82

A Kuwaiti policeman wearing a mask stands by the flight takeoff board, at the Kuwait International Airport Terminal 4, on April 3, 2020 amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Image Credit: AFP

Cairo: Kuwait has registered 75 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total of infections in the country to 417, a health official said on Friday.

The latest cases comprise seven - six Kuwaiti nationals and an Iraqi man - linked to travel to the UK, Iran and Iraq, spokesman for the Health Ministry Dr Abdullah Al Sanad added in a media briefing.

Thirty-six others were in touch with the virus patients, according to the official. They are Kuwaitis, Indians, Bangladeshis and Egyptians.

The 32 remaining cases are being investigated. They include two Kuwaitis, five Egyptians, 16 Indians, seven Bangladeshis, one Filipino and one Nepali, Kuwait’s news agency KUNA reported.