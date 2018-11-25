Manama: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman was due to visit Bahrain on Sunday on the second leg of a regional tour.
Prince Mohammad, who began his tour Thursday with a visit to Abu Dhabi, will hold talks with Bahrain’s King Hamad, the state-run Bahrain News Agency said on Saturday.
Quoting a royal court statement from Manama it said that the Saudi crown prince and King Hamad will discuss the “deep-rooted fraternal and historic relations binding the two brotherly countries and peoples, in addition to (the) latest regional, Arab and international developments”.
Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmad Al Khalifa said the visit “highlights the two Kingdoms’ approach based on continuous communication and coordination at all levels regarding all issues and in various forums.”
“The visit confirms that Saudi Arabia will remain, as it has always been, supportive of Bahrain’s efforts towards achieving further accomplishments and development in all areas.”
He reiterated “Bahrain’s support to Saudi Arabia to continue its pioneering role in defending the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations and reinforcing regional and international peace and security.”
Bahraini newspapers dedicated pages to highlight the close ties between the two neighbours while several companies placed large ads to welcome the Saudi Crown Prince. One daily changed the colour from blue to green, the colour of the Saudi flag.
Prince Mohammad is on a multi-country visit ahead of his participation in the G-20 Summit in Argentina on November 30.
He is also set to travel to the Tunisian capital on Tuesday, a presidential source in Tunis told AFP.
His first visit was to the United Arab Emirates where he was accorded an outstanding welcome praised by Saudi Information Minister Awwad Bin Saleh Al Awwad as a confirmation of the genuine friendship and bonds between the two countries.
“The visit [to the UAE] is a continuation of the consultation and exchange of views on many issues of interest to the two leaderships and the two brotherly peoples,” Al Awwad said. “It also reinforces the coordination of their common Positions for the prosperity of the two countries and the Arab and Islamic region.”