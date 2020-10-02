Cairo: Chief of Israel’s intelligence agency, the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, has visited Bahrain, the latest trip by an Israeli official to the kingdom since both countries signed a peace treaty last month.
Cohen was welcomed by chief of Bahraini national intelligence agency Adel bin Khalifa and head of the Strategic Security Bureau Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, the Bahraini news agency BNA reported.
Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest and underlined the importance of the Declaration of Peace Support that Bahrain and Israel have signed.
The officials confirmed that the pact will significantly contribute to consolidating stability, promoting values of peace in the region and opening up prospects for cooperation between the two countries, BNA added. The Israeli official’s visit took place on Wednesday, according to the agency.
In mid-September, Bahrain and the UAE signed historic US-mediated peace treaties with Israel at a White House ceremony.
The accords make the UAE and Bahrain the four Arab countries having diplomatic ties with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.