Bahrain

Manama: Bahrain has announced a three-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr all employees in the Kingdom.

Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has released a circular regarding the Eid Al Fitr holidays, announcing a three-day holiday for all workers in the Kingdom.

The circular stipulates that the Kingdom's ministries and public institutions will close on the day of Eid Al Fitr and the two days that follow, reported BNA.

If any of the Eid days coincides with an official holiday, an extra day will be given in lieu, it added.

Moon-sighting panel to meet on Thursday

Moon-sighting panel will convene on Thursday evening to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Thursday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1444 AH the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) has announced.

The SCIA urged the public who sights the new Shawwal crescent to contact the moon-sighting panel.