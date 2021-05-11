Cairo: Bahrain has said it will send medical aid to Pakistan in a gesture of solidarity in fighting COVID-19.
The Bahraini government’s aid will include medical equipment and oxygen, the local media reported.
“This assistance comes in supporting Pakistan’s efforts to handle the pandemic and within joint cooperation and coordination between the two sisterly countries,” the government said.
The kingdom also said the step reflects “distinguished” ties between the two countries in all fields and underlined continued support for global anti-coronavirus fight.
Pakistan has recently seen a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths, raising fears that its health system may reach the breaking point. The country has imposed stringent precautions ahead of this week’s Muslim Eid Al Fitr including a ban on public transport during the holiday in an effort to curb the spike.
Pakistan so far has reported a total of 864,557 coronavirus cases and 19,106 related fatalities.