Dubai: Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday summoned Britta-Liisa Ait Ann Lindal, the Charge d'Affaires at the Swedish Embassy in Abu Dhabi, accredited to the Kingdom of Bahrain, to protest the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran by extremists in Stockholm.
Ahmed Ibrahim Al Qurainis, Head of the ministry's European Affairs, handed the Swedish diplomat an official note of protest against Stockholm's allowing extremists to burn and desecrate copies of the Holy Quran under the protection of police protection in the Swedish capital.
Bahrain expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the repeated shameful incidents, considering them a serious provocation to the feelings of Muslims and as a violation of international principles, charters, and resolutions.
The ministry underscored the urgency for the relevant authorities in Sweden to promptly take decisive measures to halt such offensive practices that clearly surpass the boundaries of ethical and respectful expression of opinion.