Dubai: An American school in Bahrain has hiked school fees by 300 per cent in an year, local media reported.
Inaugurated in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Esol Education’s American School of Bahrain (ASB) has tripled its fees in its second year, demonstrating the popularity and strong demand for the US curriculum in Bahrain.
The school said it is expanding its offerings with the addition of Spanish to its Language Program, as well as further developing its sports program.
Earlier last year, MPs voted to restrict fees rise to just 3pc every three years at Bahrain’s private schools and training institutions. This was following a petition launched by hundreds of parents against plans by a leading private school to increase fees by 22 per cent from the new academic year.
Globally, the education system has been pivoting to make in-person schooling experience safe, nurturing, while maintaining active collaboration through teamwork and group projects.