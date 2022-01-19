Cairo: Bahraini authorities have raided stores selling a controversial toy for children taking the shape of a sheesha or hookah, local media reported.
The kingdom’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce in conjunction with the Health Ministry mounted an inspection campaign on the hookah-like toys at the local market and seized them, Akhbar Al Khaleej newspaper said.
The toy violates an Arab Gulf pact on children and the Bahraini anti-smoking law.
Posts on social media have reported that the controversial toy takes the shape of the sheesha and produces colourful bubbles on blowing into the pipe.
The plastic toy reportedly targets children above three years.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has urged Bahraini citizens and foreign residents to report to authorities about the stores selling hazardous toys for children, including those encouraging kids to smoke.