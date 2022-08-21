Dubai: An Asian man has been sentenced to life in prison after being caught at Bahrain International Airport for trying to smuggle 248 heroin-filled capsules in his stomach, local media reported.
The suspect, who was coming to Bahrain from another Asian country, acted suspiciously during check-in procedures and remained nervous when approached by customs officers.
The man was escorted to the red lane and checked his baggage extensively but nothing untoward was found. During questioning, he also said he hadn’t been carrying any unlawful things. He did, however, exhibit bodily discomfort, which prompted investigators to x-ray scan him.
The man was found to be concealing 248 pills in his stomach, according to scan results. Later, a chemical analysis proved the pills contained heroin. The police said that after being confronted with the evidence, the suspect admitted to his crime.
He told investigators he was getting an undisclosed amount for working as a drug mule. The public Prosecution charged the man with smuggling heroin and consuming drugs. As per the court order, officials will deport him at the end of his jail terms.