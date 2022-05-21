Cairo: Bahrain has said that a second booster shot against COVID-19 is available on an optional basis for people aged from 12 to 17 years.
The National Taskforce to Combat the Coronavirus said the second booster dose is available to this category starting from Friday, May 20, nine months after the first booster shot was received, according to the Bahraini news agency BNA.
The taskforce, in charge of handling the virus situation in the kingdom, said the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine is provided for the second booster, or they can be inoculated with the same vaccine they received in the first booster shot.
People in this age category who recovered from COVID-19 can receive the second booster jab optionally six months after the infection, or nine months after receiving the first booster shot.