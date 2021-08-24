Cairo: Five Asian nationals were killed after a truck had ploughed into a car in Bahrain, local media reported.
Preliminary investigations showed that the truck was driving at high speed Monday evening when it crashed into a car carrying five Asians in the Salman Industrial City, Akhbar Al Khaleej newspaper said.
The truck driver, an Asian, was injured in the accident.
The collision was so powerful that the car split into two halves.
The Interior Ministry described the crash as powerful. It said that civil defence teams managed to rescue a person trapped in the wreckage.
The National Ambulance deployed five vehicles on the scene, the ministry added without specifying the cause of the mishap.
Foreigners make up more than half of Bahrain’s population of around 1.7 million.