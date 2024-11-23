Dubai: Ayman Al Ali, popularly known as “Jordan’s Beauty King” and a prominent social media influencer, has passed away after a long battle with cancer, a medical source confirmed.

His death has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with fans and followers sending condolences and prayers.

Al Ali, who publicly disclosed his cancer diagnosis a year ago, became a symbol of resilience as he documented his treatment journey online. He frequently shared images of his struggles and asked his audience to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

His cousin, Bashar Al Borini, confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a heartfelt tribute alongside a photo of Al Ali. “My dear cousin Ayman has passed away,” he wrote, adding that he had been planning a special surprise for Al Ali’s birthday in December.

Funeral arrangements were shared online, with ceremonies held in the Arjan area on Monday and Tuesday, from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Just ten days before his passing, Al Ali posted a photo on Instagram, asking his followers to pray for his recovery. In one of his final posts, he shared an image of his mother by his hospital bed, a moment that resonated deeply with his audience.