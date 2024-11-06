The spirit of the people came through, once again. The province of Valencia, Spain, witnessed a heartwarming event when hundreds of people took to the streets to help the flood affected areas in the city, on November 1. The province on Spain’s eastern shoreline was hit with devastating floods last week which killed more than 200 people, and several others still missing.

In a post on X (previously Twitter), user Jesus Gallent captioned a video “This is my Valencia”, showing hundreds of people carrying cleaning supplies, heading to the flood affected areas to help clean up the streets.

According to European television news network, Euronews, people arrived on foot, carrying water, essential products, shovels and brooms, to help clean the affected areas.

The large number of people walking towards the flood affected areas prompted authorities to ask them not to walk or drive as they were blocking roads needed by the emergency services.

People arrived on foot, carrying water, essential products, shovels and brooms, to help clean the affected areas. Image Credit: AFP

The city’s soccer club, Urban Valencia, even offered Mestalla Stadium as an emergency centre where food, clothes and bottles of water could be dropped off.

In an interview with American news organistion, The New York Times, the club’s corporate director Javier Solis said: “The image of Mestalla filled with people coming together, arriving to donate products, and applauding each time a truck leaves full of food and basic necessities, will be unforgettable.”

On November 2, several tractors were seen making their way into urban Valencia. Several farmers drove their tractors, from across the region, to help clean the debris in the flood affected area.