London: The UK government on Thursday announced new 400-metre drone no-fly zones around prisons to combat the smuggling in of drugs and mobile phones.
Those breaching the rules could face up to 10 years in prison as part of measures the government hopes will cause a "major disruption to criminal gangs".
Previously, police could only take action where there was evidence of contraband being smuggled.
Drone operators breaking the rules will be fined up to £2,500 ($3,175), with those found smuggling contraband facing prison time.
The number of drones captured or sighted within prison grounds in England and Wales more than doubled between 2019 and 2021 to 500, according to government figures.
"These new anti-drone measures... will crackdown on those illicit items that fuel violence behind bars," said Prisons and Probation Minister Edward Argar.
In one illegal drone operation at a prison in northwest England, a criminal gang conducted 20 flights in an attempt to smuggle in hard drugs, mobile phones and SIM cards worth more than £1.7 million ($2.2 million).