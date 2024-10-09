MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described Israel’s military offensive in Lebanon as an “invasion” on Wednesday, saying that the international community had to act.
“It is clear that there has been an invasion by a third country of a sovereign state such as Lebanon, and therefore the international community cannot remain indifferent,” the Socialist premier told parliament.
Hezbollah militants and Israeli forces exchanged fire along the Lebanon-Israel border on Wednesday, ahead of expected talks between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden.
Hezbollah said its fighters were locked in clashes with Israeli troops in southern Lebanon, using rocket-propelled weapons to repel Israeli attempts to breach the border.
Israel said its air defences intercepted two projectiles fired towards Caesarea and reported the destruction of more than “100 Hezbollah terror targets” in the past 24 hours.