1 of 12
Palestinian civil defence firefighters extinguish a blaze in a building in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2024, on the first anniversary of the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. Israel bombed Hamas targets across Gaza on Monday to prevent what it said was an "immediate" threat of rocket fire the group was planning to mark its devastating attack a year ago.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 12
The move, along with Israel sending troops back into parts of northern Gaza over the weekend, underlined the continuing danger from Hamas. That's despite the Iran-backed militant organization suffering huge losses since the war erupted, with Israeli officials estimated around half its roughly 35,000 fighters are dead. Above, Palestinian women walk past burning tires during an Israeli military raid in Kafr Aqab east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on october 7, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 12
Official Lebanese media reported Israeli strikes on south Beirut Sunday shortly after calls by Israel's army for residents to evacuate the Hezbollah stronghold - repeatedly bombarded for several days.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 12
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburb late on October 6, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 12
In addition to Gaza, Israel is waging a ground and air offensive across its northern border in Lebanon where it's combating Hezbollah, another Iran-supported group. And Benjamin Netanyahu's government is widely expected to retaliate in the coming days against Iran for an attack of 200 ballistic missiles last week.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 12
Israeli forces continued fighting on both fronts overnight, with the Israel Defense Forces announcing that it hit targets linked to Hezbollah in Beirut.
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 12
This overview shows destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 12
A woman walks past a crater where a collapsed building stood following an overnight Israeli air strike on the neighbourhood of Kafaat in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 7, 2024. The Israeli prime minister, speaking to troops in northern Israel on Sunday, vowed to press on with the fights across multiple fronts, saying the country's enemies were on the back foot.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 12
Displaced people arrive in Khan Yunis after being given notice by Israeli forces to evacuate from the eastern parts of the city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 12
A man standing atop a heavily damaged building views other destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2024 on the first anniversary of the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 12
Israeli forces keep position during a military raid in Kafr Aqab east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on October 7, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 12
Displaced Palestinian youths carry containers to ferry water from a distribution point in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City on October 7, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP