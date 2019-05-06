Not all of the six suspects, aged between 23 and 35, are set to be charged with rape

Paris: Six firemen in Paris were set to be charged on Monday over the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old Norwegian student at a fire station in the city, legal sources said.

The woman filed a rape complaint after going to the fire station in the 14th district in the southeast of Paris on Friday evening after meeting a fireman in a bar.

She told investigators that she had agreed to consensual sex with him and he is not considered a suspect.

But she alleges that several other men then raped her.

Not all of the six suspects, aged between 23 and 35, are set to be charged with rape. Some will face charges of failing to report a crime when they are presented to a judge later on Monday, two legal sources told AFP.

The allegations come three weeks after the Paris fire service was hailed for its bravery and professionalism for bringing a huge blaze at the Notre-Dame Cathedral under control.