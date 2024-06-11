Moscow: A Russian military jet crashed during a training flight in the Caucasus region of North Ossetia, killing two people on board, the defence ministry said Tuesday.

A statement said the Sukhoi-34 jet crashed "in a mountainous zone" and added that there was "no damage on the ground". It did not specify when the accident happened.

It said a technical problem appeared to have caused the crash, adding that an investigation had been launched to ascertain the reason behind the accident.

North Ossetia, which borders ex-Soviet Georgia, is about 800 kilometres from the front line in Ukraine.

