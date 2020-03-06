The Norwegian military quarantined 1,300 personnel on a base in the northern part of the country after a case of coronavirus was confirmed among them.
No one will be allowed in or out of the Skjold base in the Troms region after one person tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the Norwegian Armed Forces said in a statement. The infected person doesn't have serious symptoms.
The 1,300 soldiers and officers who have been isolated will probably be barred from participating in the Norwegian-led Cold Response exercise this month with troops from other NATO countries including the U.S., local news agency NTB reported on Friday, citing a spokesman.
Norway on Thursday raised the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country to 86 from 56 earlier. Two of those were in the Troms and Finnmark region, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. None of the infected people in Norway have been seriously ill or admitted to hospital.