Norway raised the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country to 86 from 56

The Norwegian military quarantined 1,300 personnel on a base in the northern part of the country after a case of coronavirus was confirmed among them.

No one will be allowed in or out of the Skjold base in the Troms region after one person tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the Norwegian Armed Forces said in a statement. The infected person doesn't have serious symptoms.

The 1,300 soldiers and officers who have been isolated will probably be barred from participating in the Norwegian-led Cold Response exercise this month with troops from other NATO countries including the U.S., local news agency NTB reported on Friday, citing a spokesman.