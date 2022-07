• AUSTRIA had confirmed 99 cases as of July 22.

• BELGIUM had detected 393 cases by July 25.

• BOSNIA reported its first case on July 13.

• BULGARIA had confirmed four cases as of July 22.

• CROATIA had reported 10 cases by July 25.

• CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 16 cases as of July 22.

• DENMARK had confirmed 71 cases by July 27.

• ESTONIA had confirmed four cases by July 18.

• FINLAND had confirmed 13 cases as of July 11.

• FRANCE had confirmed 1,567 cases by July 25.

• GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15.

• GERMANY had reported 2,459 cases by July 27.

• GIBRALTAR had confirmed five cases as of July 20.

• GREECE had confirmed 24 cases by July 15.

• HUNGARY had confirmed 33 cases by July 25.

• ICELAND had reported nine cases as of July 25.

• IRELAND had confirmed 69 cases as of July 20.

• ITALY had detected 426 cases as of July 26.

• LATVIA had confirmed three cases as of July 25.

• LUXEMBOURG had confirmed 14 cases as of July 20.

• MALTA had confirmed 17 cases as of July 20.

• The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 818 cases as of July 25.

• NORWAY had reported 50 cases by July 27.

• POLAND had reported 50 cases by July 27.

• PORTUGAL had confirmed 588 cases as of July 21.

• ROMANIA had confirmed 20 cases as of July 25.

• RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12.

• SERBIA had reported five cases as of July 20.

• SLOVENIA had reported 28 cases as of July 25.

• SLOVAKIA had confirmed two cases as of July 20.

• SPAIN had confirmed 3,738 cases by July 26.

• SWEDEN had confirmed 79 cases by July 25.

• SWITZERLAND had confirmed 238 cases as of July 26.

• The UNITED KINGDOM had 2,367 confirmed cases as of July 21, including 2,260 in England, 59 in Scotland, 18 in Northern Ireland and 30 in Wales.