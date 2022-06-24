1 of 12
A 3-year-old receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 year-old Jake Guojo sits on his mother's lap, as nurse Jillian Mercer administers the Moderna vaccine at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California.
Image Credit: Reuters
A 4-year-old receives a COVID-19 vaccine for children under five years old.
Image Credit: Reuters
Jade O'Brien, 4, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Image Credit: Reuters
Kevin Lazarus, 4, receives a vaccine against COVID-19 at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 month old Hazel Ribnik reacts, as nurse Jillian Mercer administers the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California.
Image Credit: Reuters
Mathis Crumb, 4, receives a COVID-19 vaccine for children under five years old at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania.
Image Credit: Reuters
Emelia Glenn, 3, gives a fist bump after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Image Credit: Reuters
Nina Jayawickreme, 4, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Image Credit: Reuters
Graham Bronstein, 4, receives a COVID-19 vaccine for children under five years old .
Image Credit: Reuters
Luca Moore, 11 months, watches as the vaccine against the COVID-19 is administered while his mother Dr. Danielle Smith holds him at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.
Image Credit: Reuters
Oliver Harris, 9 months, cries after receiving a vaccine against COVID-19 at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York.
Image Credit: Reuters